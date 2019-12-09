Boys and Girls Club provides resources to combat bullying

School aged children spend a lot of time outside of the classroom in extra curricular programs or organization like the Boys and Girls Club. Those groups are working to help children learn how to resolve their own conflicts.

Program director Garren Moreno said, "probably the biggest thing the boys and girls club does is our staff is here to build relationships with the kids.

When members enter the Boys and Girls Club, they expect a safe, positive, environment.

Once a week the club conducts a program called Superheros.

"It's here to teach the kids how to make positive choices, have positive lifestyles, but also we focus on how to be nice to each other, we teach empathy in that program," Moreno explained.

And twice a week, an instructor comes in to teach an anti-bullying program with a spin.

He added, "it's also mixed martial arts too, so they do some techniques to prevent someone from hurting them and that stuff as well."

Moreno has seen a rise in bullying over the years, but enter conflict resolution as a step to eliminate such as issue.

"We've had members who've then gone up to somebody and said hey, this is a problem, this is how we're going to solve it, they've followed through with their problem as well," Moreno said.

When it comes to cyber bullying, only teen members are allowed on their phones and that's typically when they have a task or assignment related to using them. That also only applies to certain times and certain areas of the club.

"So that we can make sure that cyber bullying and that type of stuff isn't happening and then we talk to those members about what cyber bullying is, how we prevent it and how do we make sure that it's not happening to us and that we're not doing it to somebody else as well."

The Boys and Girls Club provides services for children ages five through 18.