Commissioner Brent Reinke runs for reelection against business owner Dave Hansen

The countdown is on for the upcoming May primary election, where Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke is running for reelection against Republican opponent Dave Hansen.

Republican Brent Reinke has been the District One County Commissioner since January 2019, and he hopes to be reelected for his seat.

"You have the opportunity to be able to work with people at all levels in this position," Reinke said. "That is the driving force, the projects that we are engaged in, that I’d like to see all the way through, and then just the fact that what zings me up in the morning is being able to meet with folks all over the county and listen and learn and lead."

Right now Reinke is working on multiple projects with the commissioners such as updating the County Comprehensive Plan and the next steps after the failed jail bond.

"The justice puzzle that we are working on, the justice puzzle is moving the juvenile detention here to County West and eventually a new jail out on Wright Avenue, and there are a lot of pieces and parts that fall into that, as well as dealing with the overcrowding of the jail," Reinke said.

Recently, the county commissioners have had to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, and Reinke says they haven’t missed a day's work.

"We support the governor and what’s happening, however we are extremely concerned about small business and that is the message we are getting from people every day is we’ve got to do whatever we can to help them get started again," Reinke said.

His competitor Dave Hansen is a small business owner himself.

"I used to have a sporting goods store in town, that I had for 5 years, and we sold guns at the sporting goods store," Hansen said. "Ever since then, all we do at the sporting goods store is talk politics, and I figure, I've been talking for the last 5 years, and I complained about it, so instead of complaining, maybe I need to do something about it."

Hansen also says he would be a fresh perspective in the office.

"I just think it's time for a change, there is three great guys in there now. I have nothing against any of them, I just think it's time for a different opinion. All three of them have some form of law enforcement, but it's time for small business owners like myself to be heard and have representation in there," said Hansen.

As far as the COVID-19 order, Hansen says that enough is enough.

"I disagree with him shutting everything down," he said. "I think people need to practice their own social plan of distancing, but not mandate everything. You can’t shut the economy down because somebody might get sick."

Voting for the upcoming election will be by all absentee ballots.

To request an absentee ballot you can visit https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho/

or you can visit https://twinfallscounty.org/.

You can request an absentee ballot until May 19, the ballots won't be counted until June 2.