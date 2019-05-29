Bridge View Estates and Idaho Home Health and Hospice honor veterans for their service

On Tuesday, recognition for military veterans continued in the Magic Valley. Idaho Home Health and Hospice with Bridge View Estates held a ceremony to pay a remembrance and honor those who fought for the country.

Military veterans and families of fallen soldiers gathered inside the Bridge View Estates to be part of the ceremony.

"We're just super excited to be part of this and honored our veterans," said Idaho Health and Hospice Bereavement Coordinator and Medical Social Worker Layla Becirovic.

Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury and Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter attended the ceremony to headline some of the speeches and presented military challenge coins to dozens of veterans.

Representatives from U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo and U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Office's were present as well.

A patriotic song was performed and the folding of the U.S. flag.

"The most precious thing for me is the presentation of the colors," said Marine veteran Steve Gilbert. "I love the colors, I love the flag and what it stands for. It stands for sacrifice, it stands for proudness, It stands for freedom."

Gilbert said he was honored to be sitting next to other fellow veterans.

"These gentlemen are my heroes," he said. "They sacrificed a lot in order to keep our country free. In fact all services have sacrificed a lot."