Bridgeview residents get a bit of sunshine during COVID 19 pandemic

Those living in nursing homes or assisted living centers aren't forgotten during the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents got their windows painted to bring smiles to their faces as they can't have visitors during the COVID 19 pandemic. (KMVT/KSVT)

That’s where Harrison’s Hope Hospice came in, explains executive director Toma Bartlett.

“I think with all the uncertainty that’s happening not just here in Twin Falls but globally, we're extending a movement that actually originated with our branch in the Meridian area, and trying to bring a little bit of hope and joy to the residents, not just necessarily this facility, but assisted living and skilled nursing facilities throughout the Magic Valley," Bartlett said.

Harrison's Hope spent the day at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls, painting windows and spreading smiles.

“They have come to put things on their windows, flowers, they've brought puppets with children to come on the outside of the windows," It's a new twist on visitors, who because of the COVID 19 pandemic, can't come in,” explained Bridgeview executive director Cindy Riedel, “We have visitors who can’t come in, unless it's end of life compassionate care, as we're trying to just keep all our residents and vulnerable people safe at this point.”

Three of the volunteers told KMVT there was no place else they’d rather be.

“We’re just going around surprising people with our puppets, just trying to make them happy, smile,” stated Elizabeth Malagon, a 12 year old who showed up with her brother, Ezra, age 8, and sister Evelynn, age 11.

Elizabeth, Evelynn and Ezra all said they would love to do it again, and encourage others to do the same.

