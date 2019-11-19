Bring frozen turkeys to KMVT starting Thursday

KMVT is teaming up with the South Community Central Action Partnership for the annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger. The turkey drive event is all part of bringing full turkeys to families less fortunate for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The event begins Thursday, Nov. 21, in the the KMVT parking lot, initiated with a ribbon cutting ceremony, and culminating with the transformation of the KMVT parking into a merry-go-round of turkeys.

"Keep it frozen. if possible," said Misty McEwen,with SCCAP."We do have a big refrigerated truck out there that we do fill to the brim, but it's better and easier for us to handle if it is frozen."

