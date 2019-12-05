Brother Speed Motorcycle Club purchases toys for the Christmas Council

The 23rd annual Brother Speed Motorcycle Club toy buy took place Wednesday at the Walmart in Burley.

Wednesday night they bought over $30,000 in toys for the Mini-Cassia area. (Source: KMVT)

The group hosts fundraisers all year long to be able to buy toys to donate to the Christmas Council in Burley.

All the members and their families meet up at the Walmart and buy as many toys as possible with the money they have raised.

The president of Brother Speed says that they do it so that every kid will have a good Christmas.

“Just to help out our community, so that every kid has a Christmas you know, they have some toys, that’s what it’s all about,” said Junior Martinez.

Walmart gives the group a discount as well, which means they can buy even more toys.