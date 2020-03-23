Brown bans evictions, another OR virus death reported

Oregon reported another COVID-19 death and Gov. Kate Brown banned residential evictions during the virus outbreak.

The death was reported Sunday in Linn County.

The Statesman Journal reports the new death was a veteran in his 90s at the Oregon Veterans Home who had underlying medical conditions.

Meanwhile, police announced that about half of the approximately 8,000 N95 respirator masks stolen from a Portland nonprofit building supply center earlier this month have been recovered after the business' operator became suspicious after seeing what she believed to be the masks being sold on Craigslist.

The victim has donated the masks to hospitals.