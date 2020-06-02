Brown fires director of Employment Department over delays

Gov. Kate Brown has fired the head of the Oregon Employment Department after long delays in delivering benefits to people who have lost jobs during the coronavirus outbreak.

Brown said Sunday she had asked for and received the resignation of Kay Erickson, who had run the department since Brown appointed her to the post in 2016.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the employment department struggled through a series of leadership crises in the years before Erickson took over.

When the pandemic hit the employment department was quickly overwhelmed as more than 440,000 Oregonians filed for jobless benefits and the state's unemployment rate spiked to an all-time high, 14.2%.