Brush fire shuts down SH-75, north of Shoshone

State Highway 75 is closed between Shoshone and Timmerman Junction due to a brush fire.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office posted information on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said the Big Wood Fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. and has burned about 20 acres by 4 p.m. The Bellevue and Wood River fire departments, Sawtooth National Forrest and two BLM engine are on-scene.

The fire was described as creeping and smoldering near the road.

The road is closed between Fifth Street in Shoshone and Timmerman Rest Area about 8 miles south of Bellevue.