Budget discussions underway for Twin Falls School District

Discussions for next year's Twin Falls School District budget are underway between the teacher's union and district officials, all in the wake of a public health crisis.

Both the Twin Falls teachers union, and the school district want to keep their schools whole next year. Following the spring of this year, when the Twin falls School District had to make some cuts to their budget before the pandemic even began.

Now preparing for next year’s budget, the teachers union wants to make sure students are cared for. KMVT spoke with Twin Falls Education Association president Peggy Hoy, who shared the union’s goals.

“Encourage our districts to use the resources they have available. Before they make any drastic cuts to their budgets,” Hoy said. “We're going to have to be very creative, and I’m confident that we can be creative, to make it so that when our students come back in the fall they are coming back to very stable schools."

With a small rainy day fund, superintendent Dr, Brady Dickinson told us, that without stimulus dollars such as the CARES act, deep cuts would have to be made that would impact students and programs.

“Again were early in the budget process, and we won't know 100% what it is going to look like for a few weeks, but our early indications are that the stimulus dollars are really going to help keep us whole this next year,” said Dickinson.

Dr, Dickinson recognizes the hardships that many students are going through at this time, and the district does not want to add to that.

“Recognizing that we are all in this boat together, and so I just think it is really important that as we build this budget that we can live within our means,” Dickinson said.

With the future uncertain, both Twin Falls teachers and administrators are on the same page when it comes to preparing for next year.

“I think that both the Twin Falls Education Association and the Twin Falls School District will make it a priority to put the needs of our students first,” said Hoy.

