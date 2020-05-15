Residents in the city of Buhl will have one less opportunity for recreation this summer.

Buhl City Pool staying closed this summer (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

The Buhl City Council has decided to not open the Buhl City pool this year. Telling KMVT, the possibility to train certified instructors is not possible at this time, as well as delivery of a new heater for the pool has been delayed indefinitely due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The council also decided the Buhl City Pool would not be able to meet Center for disease control guidelines, in order meet proper social distancing.

“Probably one of the saddest times that I can recall, as far as council discussion and the decision that they had to make, we recognize what a value the pool is to the community, it really is about quality of life,” said Buhl Mayor Tom McCauley.

Although the pool is closed, city parks, tennis courts, and soccer fields, are available to the public. Citizens should remember that playground equipment is not sanitized by the city, and all users should use them responsibly.

