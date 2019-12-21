Buhl Police looking for suspect after attempted robbery

Buhl police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a gas station late Friday night.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. at the gas station on 229 Broadway Avenue North in Buhl.

Police describe the man as a slender male, who was wearing dark clothing with a hoodie, as well as a black mask with red lines. He was also armed with a knife.

The man fled on foot.

No one was injured during the incident, and it is under investigation.

Police are asking that anyone with any information or locates any item which may help identify the suspect, to contact the Buhl Police Department at 208-543-4200.

