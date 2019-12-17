Buhl School District placed on brief lockout Tuesday

On Tuesday, schools within the the Buhl School District were placed on lock out procedure according to Buhl School District Superintendent Ron Anthony.

"It lasted about an hour," said Buhl School District Superintendent Ron Anthony. "We had students report that they heard something that sounded like gun shots out in some fields, so as a precaution we locked out all of our buildings. We contacted the police department who did a thorough investigation of the surrounding neighborhoods and found nothing."

Anthony said the reports of hearing gun shots were made by students at Buhl Middle School, and as a precautionary measure all schools within the district were placed on lock out. And that after the school district was informed there was no threat, activities resumed as usual.

"Our first priority is to make sure the kids are safe and protected," Anthony said. "If we don't notify parents first, it's because we're doing that first, and we notify parents once we have the situation in hand and know what's going on."

In a Facebook post, titled "Media Release", the Buhl Police Department stated the incident is still under investigation and thanked the Buhl School District for the "prompt, professional and timely manner in which they handled the situation and for making sure our children were safe through the incident."