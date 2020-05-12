Buhl-based creamery opening location in Twin Falls

A long-time Magic Valley creamery is now making the leap to opening up in Twin Falls.

Some may know the Cloverleaf Creamery for their unique ice cream flavors and milk sold out of glass bottles. This Buhl-based business will now be filling a spot in Idaho’s first food hall at the 2nd South Market.

It's the latest business to become a vendor at the building located on Second Avenue South in what was most recently known as The Salvation Army Thrift Store.

"Our biggest hope is basically just to gain more customers to support local products and understand that you can get good local food from people just around the corner," said operations manager Eric Butterworth. "Our little creamery is right in Buhl, Idaho. We run our own dairy, supply our own feed to our cows. We are a very close-knit operation."

As of now there is not a specific date that the creamery will open, although they are hoping for this summer.

