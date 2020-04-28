Buhl community members support admired educator and coach

Community members of Buhl came together on Friday, to show some socially distant support for an admired Buhl School District coach and educator.

Jamie Allen has been with the school district for seven years. Most recently the physical education instructor at Popplewell Elementary School for two years. Recently it was decided by the district that his contract would not be renewed and he would not be coming back next year.

In an effort to reverse this decision and to show appreciation for Mr, Allen, fellow teachers, parents and students drew up signs, and in parade style, drove past the Buhl School District office and his home honking their horns and voicing their love for him.

"Ultimately I would like to see Jamie get his job back," said Lori Campbell, event organizer. "He is an asset to our community and to our children, but even if that does not happen, he just needs to know that he is valued and he is enough. He is a perfect fit for our community, and he just loves our kids, and that is what we need in our schools — teachers that care."

Members of the community have also organized a petition to get his contract renewed and bring him back to the school. At last check, that petition had been signed by 219 people.

"He is a man with high integrity and morals, and that is the type of teacher that we want teaching our children," Campbell said. "It saddens me that they cannot see what a loss it is, to not renew him."