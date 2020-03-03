Buhl resident and Princess Diamond passenger back in Idaho after reaching end of quarantine

Buhl resident and passenger from the Diamond Princess cruise ship Tim Pond is back in Idaho this morning after reaching the end of a 14-day quarantine period at the Travis Air Force Base in California.

Pond is back home in Idaho after reaching the end of a 14-day quarantine period at the Travis Air Force Base in California. (KMVT/KSVT)

Pond arrived at Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls shortly after midnight, early Tuesday morning. He was met by his parents Linda and Lewis Pond.

Tim says health officials cleared him to head home after showing no symptoms of the coronavirus and that he tested negative for the virus on two swab tests he was given. Linda and Lewis Pond had been in contact with their son during his time under quarantine on both the Diamond Princess and at the Travis Air Force Base,.

While Tim Pond helped keep his parents and community informed of what his experience was like under quarantine. His parents say they were concerned for his safety, especially as they watched reports of the virus spreading aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise ship docked in Tokyo Bay.

"We knew he was in trouble," Lewis Pond said.

"I was hoping everyday that we would text me and say, 'I'm OK,'" Linda Pond said.

During his time aboard the Diamond Princess, Tim says he did come down with a fever, but thanks to medication provided by the Princess crew he was able to overcome it in a few days. Despite that, it was a time of great concern for both Tim and his mother.

"I wondered about it," Linda said. "If he'll still be OK when he gets home."

Tim would eventually be among the passengers transported on charter planes by the U.S. Start Department stateside to a U.S. military base in California. There, Pond informed people of his day, typically by posting pictures of his meals before his last day under quarantine.

"They kept serving him two strawberries and he's allergic to strawberries," Lewis said.

On Monday, the Tim's parents waited in the Magic Valley Regional Airport anxiously for their son to arrive. His flight was delayed from Salt Lake City, but the family was overjoyed to be back together once again— even if it had to be early in the morning.

As for what's next for Tim, he says he'd like to go back to work at WinCo Foods in Twin Falls, but hasn't talked to his employer just yet. He said what he'd most like to do is get home to his own and see his dog his parents have been taken care of since he's been gone.

"If she still remembers me," Tim says jokingly.

Tim went on to credit the Princess crew and captain as well as his habit of already engaging in preventive measure against the virus such as washing your hands, and not touching your face for helping him not get sick.

In Idaho, Idaho Public Health officials are continuing to monitor the status of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Officials say the risk is low, and as of Tuesday, there are no confirmed cases in Idaho.