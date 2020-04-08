Buhl motel struggles during stay-at-home order

In 2018, Todd Fahner purchased the Oregon Trail Inn as a way for him and his wife to retire to Buhl. Right now they are having a hard time covering their expenses.

Asking the Small Business Administration for a loan, they tell KMVT around this time of the year, they are usually very busy, but right now, almost nobody is booking a room.

"A lot of cancellations, we had probably, I looked at it yesterday about 30 to 40 cancellations next month," said Fahner.

Fahner is not alone.

According to Axios.com the hotel industry is losing $1.4 billion a week due to coronavirus impacts, and even small motels are taking a hit.

All these cancellations and lack of business have now forced The Oregon Trail Inn to be unable to pay some of their bills. Luckily, they are able to defer some of them.

"But everybody has been really nice about holding off on billing us, holding off on you know making us pay bills right now, including the people here in Buhl, the power company and all those type of people have been very kind," he said.

One of the harder parts was laying-off employees, but between all the struggles, Fahner remains optimistic, and says they will make it through this.

"I expect that we will be impacted all they way into next year," Fahner said.