A Buhl man charged with murder in a 2016 shooting in Twin Falls has changed his plea in court Monday.

Initially in September, Gerardo Chavez plead guilty, but on Monday in court, he changed his plea to not guilty.

He is accused of first degree murder for killing Canyon Ridge High School student Vason Widaman near North College Road West and Northern Pine Drive.

Vason was shot and killed on May 7, 2016.

Chavez's motion hearing is scheduled for June 17.