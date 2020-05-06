Buhl restaurant helping community recognize moms

A small restaurant in Buhl has an empty dining room, so the employees are filling it with gifts for Mother’s Day.

Train Station Pizza of Buhl is providing members of their community with an opportunity to recognize their moms.

With the help of other Buhl businesses, they have collected various gifts and plan to give out four gift baskets.

"They are not able to go out to dinner or to be able to celebrate, we thought this would be a great way to show our appreciation and bring everyone together," said Kelly Danielson, general manager. "We have the younger ones having to stay home from school, and the moms have to teach them. They have so much on their plate right now, so we really wanted to show our appreciation."

They are asking members of the community to post a video of them saying why they appreciate their moms, and tag Train Station Pizza, then the four posts with the most likes, will be awarded a gift basket. While Buhl businesses continue to support the Buhl community, mothers can hopefully have something to hold onto forever.

"My hope is that this will bring more of a celebration that you can look back on these videos that were made or that were made for you, that you can enjoy them later on," said employee Rena Davidson. "Maybe when you are feeling down or when you are feeling like 'I need a little extra love,' you can defiantly check out the videos and know that you are not alone, mamas are loved everywhere."

The Train Station is still accepting donations for the gift baskets, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 11. Contact the Train Station at 208-543-8501.