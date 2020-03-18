Buhl school district searches for new superintendent

The Buhl School District superintendent will soon be leaving after the school board signed a separation agreement on Monday. Teachers, and community members are feeling like the board lacks transparency.

Monday night's meeting began with interviews of five candidates for a new board trustee for Zone 2. JD Gould was then appointed trustee in a 3 to 1 vote. Board member Danielle Richardson voted against him stating that she feels like a trustee with a background in education was needed at this time.

The school board then went into their regular meeting, followed by executive session where the public cannot attend in order to protect personal and private information. The school board then came out of executive session and voted and approved a separation agreement with superintendent Ron Anthony, as well as approving a search for a new superintendent.

"The board's decision to approve this separation agreement tonight, was very very difficult," said Scott Tverdy board chairmen. "It's with a heavy heart that we approve it, that the board deliberated and concluded it was in the best interest of the students of this Buhl School District."

Following the meeting KMVT spoke with the Buhl teacher union to hear how they are feeling about board's decision.

"But there was no transparency in what actually happened, whether they just let him go, of if they bought him out," said Eva Hale, co-president of the Buhl Education Association. "There is still some confusion with that. For the first time, we feel like we are being listened to a little bit."

Teachers were not the only ones in the crowd, KMVT also spoke with a mother of two, whose children attend schools in the school district.

"I just feel like the lack of transparency is still there," said Misha Baxter. "We aren't going forward, and it just feels like we are in this old boys club, and everyone sticks together. I just feel like more people need to be here and say more things and stand up for the people that can't."

Some attendees did ask follow-up questions to what the separation agreement exactly means, but the district said they were unable to give any more information at that time. KMVT did reach out to the district office Tuesday who were also unable to give additional information.