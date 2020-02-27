The Buhl teachers union, known as the Buhl Education Association, met Wednesday night. They are now demanding action from the district following the Buhl superintendent's recent reprimand for submitting inaccurate teacher data to the Idaho State Department of Education for multiple years.

Buhl teachers union demands action from Buhl School District (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Wednesday night's meeting also comes after the recent school board meeting on Feb.18, when the community and the teachers union expressed concerns to the board of trustees regarding the superintendent's leadership.

The Buhl teachers union sent out about 100 surveys to teachers in the district; 73 of the surveys were returned, and of those 73, nobody skipped the question; and 81% voted in no confidence of Superintendent Ron Anthony's leadership.

Meanwhile, a petition to overturn Anthony's 6% pay raise and 2 year contact extension was a distributed among the community and currently has more than 500 signatures, some were done on paper. Both of these items were brought up in discussion at the recent board meeting, and were both tabled for discussion, and no comment was given from the board or superintendent.

"Right now the biggest issue, I think is the fear of speaking your mind, and then if you don't agree with some administrators, that there is retaliation either through funding, or you can be blacklisted pretty easily in different places," said Eva Hale co-president of the Buhl Education Association and BHS band teacher.

In January, KMVT interviewed Jessi Nielsen, a former employee with the school district, who gave accounts of working in a culture of fear of retaliation. Hale said that she has seen this first hand.

"I have seen them being retaliated against, not only personally, and their program, but also with their family," Hale said.

This all comes as the Buhl School District pursues a $350,000 levy renewal in the March 10 election, a levy that teacher union co-president Anne Glimm personally believes is unnecessary to the operations of the district, and that the financial handling of district has been done irresponsibly.

"The claim is, all the time, there is no money, there is no money, there is no money, but we can pay off the bond early. So do we really need a levy?" Glimm said.

KMVT did reach out to the school board as well as the superintendent for comment on the levy election coming up and the communities recent concerns. Anthony refused to speak on camera, but on Feb. 21, he said he was willing to give a written statement, which KMVT hadn't received at the time this story was broadcast.