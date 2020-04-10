Buhl welcomes home Taelar Lively Kennison

It was an emotional evening for one senior in Buhl on Friday.

Taelar Lively Kennison was injured in a car accident on March 14h, and broke her neck.

She was flown to St. Alphonsus where she was in the ICU for two weeks. She was then moved to St. Luke's Magic Valley, but because of the virus wasn't allowed any visitors.

Friday, she was able to come home for the first time, and the community of Buhl welcomed her with a parade led by the Buhl Police Department.

Taelar couldn't believe all the people that showed up for her, her friends, neighbors, and family.

The family says they are so thankful for the community support.

"Our community has been there from the day of the accident, and we are just overwhelmed with the support and love and the pride of the community that they have shown us," said her mom Kim Rickey. "They made tonight extra special for her when she came home so we couldn't do it without them."

Taelar is a senior at Buhl High School where she plays volleyball and softball, some of her teammates were there for her as well.