Parade celebrates Buhl woman's 100th birthday

Birthday parties across the world are being interrupted during the coronavirus pandemic, including those in Idaho.

So when Buhl resident Helen Meyer's 100th birthday party had to be postponed, two of her daughters jumped in, throwing a birthday parade for her.

"We had had a big celebration planned for her for probably a year already, we had been planning it. Lots of relatives from out of state and friends from here, and we were going to do a big dinner and reception for her and then we found ourselves in this situation. And so family that could be here and friends decided that we would just get together and do a drive by and make it as special for her as we could," explained daughters Judy Jagles and Marcia Anderson.

About 50 cars joined in, driving past Helen at her assisted living facility in Buhl. The Twin Falls County Commissioners also joined and issued a proclamation.

"It was a great turnout," Anderson said. "She's been living in this area for 99 plus years, so she knows a lot of people, and I think wherever she goes people love her, she just has that way about her to just, she just radiates Christ's love wherever she goes, and I think people are really drawn to her and a lot of people that love her, and that was evident today in the turnout."

But of course, they'll have a proper party once things return to normal.

"The celebration that we had planned, we just are putting it on hold, just see how this thing shakes out," Anderson said. "And hopefully in a couple months, we'll all be getting together with a big celebration, lots of food, lots of hugs that are long overdue, and so she's got something else to look forward to now."