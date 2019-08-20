Bulding Confidence & Self Love

Self-love and -compassion are key for mental health and well-being, keeping depression and anxiety at bay. Most of the time, when we're being too hard on ourselves, we do it because we're driven by a desire to excel and do everything right, all the time. This entails a lot of self-criticism, and that persecutory inner voice that constantly tells us how we could've done things better is a hallmark of perfectionism.

We interview Ariel Owens who went from extreme insecurity during her high school years to winning the World Miss Tourism Pageant. How did this all happen? Through recognizing her worth and self love.