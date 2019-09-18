Bully prevention class at Success Martial Arts teaches children confidence

Success Martial Arts had their semi-annual bring a buddy bully prevention class Tuesday evening.

The class was meant to teach children how to prevent bullying from happening, and if it does happen, how to take the steps to stop it.

Any child was invited, you did not have to be a member of Success Martial Arts.

Coach Higgins says that if children will learn how to express what is wrong to adults, it could help ease the problem of bullying.

"What we found is that if i'm out in the world and I talk to little kids about what do you do if someone is being a little disrespectful we tend to get two answers," said Coach Brian Higgins. "Just walk away, or tell the teachers, and we have been telling kids that for 50 years. If that were an adequate skill set, we would have solved the problem a long time ago. We try to offer a more specific way for kids to manage other people being unpleasant."

Parents were invited into the class as well, so they could learn how to talk to their kids about bullying.

"What we're working on is a procedure, so we don't have to touch anybody. We'd like to stay away, we'd like to walk away, we'd like to get help but who do we get help from? Really the hope is to put enough of the right habits in place so we don't find ourselves in conflict as often." said Higgins.

He has been doing programs like the Bring a Buddy Bully Prevention Class for 20 years.

"Communicating with the teachers is the number one thing I hope they get out of it. So many kids whine to their teachers and I don't think that helps, I think if children can communicate better with adults, they will get the help they need more often," Higgins said.