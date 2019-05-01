Bureau of Reclamation re-opens Minidoka Dam recreation area with added features

Those that love to go fishing or boating can do so now at the Minidoka Dam recreation spot. The Bureau of Reclamation announced it will re-open the area on Wednesday after months of construction.

One of the main features the bureau worked on was to replace the previous boat ramp, which Michael Hilliard, a Natural Resource Manager for Reclamation at the Snake Field Office, said the older ramp didn't quite meet safety standards.

"It just met it's life span," Hilliard said. "It was just a feature that degraded over time and was in need for replacement."

The construction began in October of 2018 and Hilliard said the new ramp will allow an easier access to the river for boaters and first responders in case of emergencies.

"For EMS and other public safety issues with sheriff's departments and search and recovery," he said.

Other improvements Reclamation added was an ADA telescope to view wildlife, restoring the walkway leading to the dock and having more parking space available.

"Our main mission is to deliver water, but we also care a lot about the public and public safety so having a structure that is safe for the public and easily accessible is also a one of our key goals that we try to meet," Hilliard said.