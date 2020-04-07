Bureau of Land Management director to continue through April

The temporary head of the federal Bureau of Land Management is expected to continue overseeing the agency for another month.

The Daily Sentinel reported William Perry Pendley will continue as acting director through May 5.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt issued an order delegating the responsibilities of the office to Pendley, who has carried out the director's duties since last summer.

The agency opened a new headquarters in Colorado in January but has not had a permanent director during the Trump administration.

Pendley has drawn criticism over views he espoused as president of the conservative Mountain States Legal Foundation.