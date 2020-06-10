Bureau of Land Management prepares for a busy wildfire summer

The Bureau of Land Management was busy over the weekend fighting wildfires near Gooding and Hansen and they only expect it to get busier.

The Bureau of Land Management wants to remind people that most of the fires are human caused, or by lightning. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

From May 10th to October 20th there is a fire prevention order in effect throughout southern Idaho, which is all about trying to minimize the amount of fires being started on public lands managed by the BLM.

"The majority of our fires are human starts and a lot of those are along the highway corridors, so if you do see fire lights, fire engines, fire officials, slow down move over to give these guys room, and then traffic enhances that danger," said Ryan Berlin the fire information officer.

Berlin says that if you see or start a wildfire, call 9-1-1 immediately.