Burley 7th graders learn hands-only CPR

Seventh graders at Burley Junior High spent the school day learning how to save a life.

In the span of an hour, students learned how to resuscitate someone in cardiac arrest and the Do's and Don'ts of assisting in an emergency.

“At first I thought it would be harder than it would be because you're thinking about saving someone else's life,” says Burley student, Lindsey Seibold.

Sessions were taught by high school students in the EMT program at Cassia Regional Technical Center. This vocational training is an elective chosen by the students, and they've participated in several programs offered contributing to these sessions.

“I took the Allied Health class last year and we learned it there, and now I'm in the EMT program at the Tech Center and we're going over it again,” says CPR instructor, Samantha Salazar’

CPR training is a valued skill in Cassia County schools, and students following the healthcare track are mandated to receive certification. Starting out the students early is ensuring that these skills won't be forgotten.

“I learned it too when I was here in 7th grade from the EMT class. You never know when it's going to happen, when someone's going to need that. And if you're the only one around it's so good to know how to do it,” Salazar says.