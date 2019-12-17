Burley Family History Center creates easy way to track family history

Have you ever wondered where you and your family comes from?

The Burley Family History Center has a way for you to find out.

At the center, anyone can come in and create their own family tree using some basic information about their family members.

Through the search engine familysearch.org you can put in your parents, grandparents, their birthdays, or the day they have died.

Any public information that is available about those people will appear or you to add to their tree.

People can find out any famous people they are related to, or any long lost relatives you never knew you had.

“I think it's important for us to know who we are by knowing our ancestors and connecting with them, and developing some understanding of the things they went through and the things they did for us, so we appreciate the things we have today,” said the assistant director Rick Hall.

The best part is that all of the services at the Burley Family History Center are totally free for anyone to use. The center is located at 224 E 14th St. in Burley.