Burley fire conducts 'push in' tradition for new fire engine

On Monday, a Magic Valley fire department dedicated its new fire engine to be officially in service.

Burley firefighter push their new engine into the fire station, an old-time tradition that dates back to the horse-drawn era (Source: KMVT/Ricardo Coronado).

The Burley Fire Department dedicated its custom new fire engine with a prayer and firefighters gathered together to push the engine inside the bay.

Burley Fire Captain Casey Harman said this is the first they've done a dedication, since he's been with the department. The recognition is an old time tradition that dates back to the horse-drawn era.

"When there were horse-drawn carriages and steam engines, when they came back from a call the would unhook the horses and then the crew would get all together and push the engines back into the bay and it honors the tradition of the past," Harman said.

The pushing of the engine also shows the department's commitment to teamwork.

"It shows camaraderie and teamwork with all of your crews to push back in and start it of right," Harman said.

After the engine was put back into the station, the fire chief made a called to dispatch, officially recognizing the engine is in full service to protect and keep the community safe.