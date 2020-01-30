Burley Fire Department searches for volunteers

The Burley Fire Department is currently in need of volunteers, as they have about six positions available.

A volunteer firefighter is a paid position and volunteers will be given training. Their responsibilities are to help respond to fire, EMS and rescue calls.

KMVT spoke with five year volunteer Jessica Thompson, who said the most rewarding part of the job is the camaraderie, and being part of the brotherhood and sisterhood that the Burley Fire Department has created.

"You give back to the community, we are about savings lives and protecting property," said Thompson.

The department's lack of volunteers it making harder for many of the full-time fire fighters they do have.

"We've been running on two man crews for a couple of our shifts, and running a two man crew on a house fire is a struggle, so we rely on the volunteers to come to take a second engine out so volunteers are very vital to being a part of the department," said Thompson.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, have a valid drivers license, and a clean background check. Fire Department captain Casey Harman told KMVT what kind of person should apply for the position.

"We are looking for hard workers, people that can offer their time to come down and help, people who have that drive and want to help people," said Harman.

To apply you can click here or go by the station and pick up an application.