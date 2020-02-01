Burley High School teacher giving motivational speeches twice a week.

Teacher Jed Thomas has been at Burley High School for 5 years, but just started giving motivational speeches this school year.

Jed Thomas has been giving the students at Burley High School motivational speeches all school year. (KMVT)

“The principals came and asked the teachers if they wanted to, if we wanted to get school pride back into Burley,” Thompson stated.

He now gives the speeches every Monday and Friday morning, but explained the topics vary.

“It depends on what I see at school for the week, something might strike me, like oh we need to talk about that because what's going on is either good or bad and we need to address it and point out good things, and also point out the things that we can all work on I think,” Thompson explained.

Thompson wasn't sure at first.

“At first I really questioned it. I'm like man I don't know why I'm doing this. I didn't know if I was reaching the kids. Until I saw the post on Facebook,” Thompson explained.

The post included two videos of Thomas passionately giving speeches, both of which have been viewed more than 30,000 times.

“And then I'm like oh, they are actually paying attention. They're quiet. They're listening. And if it touches and helps one person in any way, then it did it's job,” Thompson said.

