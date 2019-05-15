Burley High seniors talk about earning college degree through Advanced Opportunities Program

Graduation is nearing and many high school seniors will be getting ready to celebrate, but some are ending the school year with an added bonus.

At Burley High School, two students also earned their associates degrees through the Advanced Opportunities Program. The program provides a little more than $4,000 for students to take college courses. The students can start between seventh and 12th grade.

Burley High seniors Raygan Olson and Lindsay Hollins participated in the program and received their associates degrees from the College of Southern Idaho. Both agreed it was challenging.

"Like working and trying to like hang out with your friends but you're also in like harder classes," Hollins said.

"There's only 24 hours in a day and trying to juggle high school and college classes and also trying to get your homework done," Olson said.

The fast forward program aims to give students a head start in achieving their higher education goals or college preparedness.

"A lot of the positives were you're two years ahead in school and you did a lot of the harder classes and so it kind of helps you think that you can actually do something harder," Olson said.

Burley High counselor Dan Bolingbroke said there's been more of an interest of students participating in the program and last school year they had about 180 students involved in it.

"I make sure that students that is a big challenge but along the way I encourage them," Bolingbroke said. "A lot of the students that actually accept the challenge, just have that inner drive, work hard and do it themselves."

The funds from the Advanced Opportunities Program also provide to pay for exams ranging from advancement placement or technical education.