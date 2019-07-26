Burley High student represents Idaho at national rodeo event

A Burley High School student represented Idaho at the National High School Finals Rodeo last week in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Sophomore Ashlyn Hill competed against 48 other girls for the title of Rodeo Queen, including five from Canada and one from Mexico.

Hill ended up taking second runner up, showing off her horsemanship skills, doing an interview with six judges, as well as giving a public speech, answering impromptu questions. She also modeled and took a written test on rodeo knowledge.

KMVT talked with Hill about how she got started in the circuit.

“I've always been involved with horses and rodeo my whole life, but we had a family friend who had a daughter who was doing it and he kind of introduced me and I wanted to try it when I was 9 years old, and I ended up winning and I fell in love with it,” Hill explained.

This marked her first year competing at the high school level, and she is able to run again the next two years.

