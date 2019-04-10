Burley Public Library seeks two-year levy in May election

The Burley Public Library is seeking a levy for the upcoming May election.

Library director Julie Woodford said they are asking for a little more than $277,000 per year, for two years.

"The purpose of the operating override levy is to renew funds for the library that take care of our programs, our technology and our books," she explained.

The programs they do include story time, summer reading, along with STEM activities.

"Along with the exhibits that come to the library and also the personnel who oversee the programs at the library," she said.

She said they've been asking Burley taxpayers for the same operational levy since 2007.

She said the people of Burley are a community of readers. Almost 87,000 people went through the doors of the library and almost 100,000 physical and e-books were checked out last year.

Woodford added that the technology use in the library has also gotten really popular.

"This last year we had almost 70,000 sessions used between the Wi-Fi and between the computers that we have at the library. The levy also covers a contracted IT person and pays for more books, pays for digital books, pays for the items that the people check out from the community," she said. "So, we’re very grateful that the community stepped up to support this levy every year since 2007."

For a family who has an $80,000 home gross taxable value, they could be paying about $17 yearly. For those who have a $130,000 home gross taxable value, they could be paying almost $28 a year.