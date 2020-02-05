Burley Airport continues to work through the process of moving and rebuilding

The Burley Airport is working through the process of moving and rebuilding, after losing funding nearly three years ago.

The Federal Aviation Administration is no longer funding the Burley Airport, after it was determined that it did not meet their standards. The airport is locked between a river, railroad, and highway, and the runways don't have a safety buffer zone. In 2017, it was determined that the airport would either have to move or improve.

In order to make safety areas on the runways, it would shorten them, which in turn would make them unusable. Due to this, the FAA is continuing with planning grants for a replacement airport. In 2018, they decided on a proposed site for that new airport.

"The proposed site is out east of Burley, just a little east of the 216 interchange, the interchange that goes to Declo and into Rupert," said City Adminstrator Mark Mitton.

Mitton tells KMVT that they are working through legislation to get started.

"The legislation would help us develop a local airport authority to run the airport, so that is what we are hoping to get accomplished this year. "

It will come down to the community voting whether or not they want an airport district or not. Airport manager Kevin Gebhart hopes the community will vote yes when the time comes.

"Realize how much the airport really helps them, they get their daily UPS overnight freight every morning, the life flight is a really big thing," said Gebhart.