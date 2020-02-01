Burley and Heyburn firefighters climb for leukemia and lymphoma

The Burley and Heyburn Fire Departments are working a sweat, as they work together to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

This Saturday, shoppers at the Smith's in Burley were greeted by firefighters on a Stair Master. It is all part of their training, as they get ready to head to Seattle next month to climb the tallest building west of the Mississippi, the Columbia Center. This is all done to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma society, a organization they say is near and dear to a firefighter.

"Cancer is a close to heart for firefighters, were more likely to get cancer cause of our job, so anything to do with cancer, it hits home to us," said Justin Jensen, Lieutenant with the Burley Fire Department.

The firefighters take 20 minute intervals on the Stair Master, during this warm Saturday.

"All together, all the gear we are wearing probably adds an extra 80-85 pounds to what we are wearing. It's not the weight that is the thing, there is nowhere for the heat to go that you are putting out," Said Captain at Heyburn Fire and Rescue, Stetzen Bailey.

They say that this is nothing compared to what those struggling with cancer have to endure. Since it's inception, the Firefighter Stair Climb has raised over $20 million dollars in cancer research.

"I just want to encourage everybody, if you are feeling like supporting charitable organizations this is a good one," said Bailey.

