Sheriff's office seeks information on Burley robbery suspect, two schools on alert

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a robbery suspect who demanded money at a Burley bank Monday morning and fled on foot.

The sheriff's office is investigating the situation and said in a news release, a man estimated to be between the ages of 40 and 50 years old went into D.L. Evans Bank on Overland Avenue at about 11:22 a.m. and demanded money. After receiving money, the suspect fled eastbound on foot. Before leaving the building, the man sprayed a substance inside to possibly prevent anyone from following him.

The man is described as white, wearing a dark colored jacket, grey sweatpants, a red and white stocking cap and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident, is asked to call the Cassia County Sheriff's Office at 208-878-2251 ext. #1.

The incident put two Burley elementary schools on a soft lockdown Monday.

Cassia County School District said no students were in danger and the front doors of Dworshak and White Pine Elementary schools were locked as a precautionary measure. In a Facebook post, the school district said the students would be kept inside, but safe to go home at the regular early release time.

