Burley business manager raising money to help buy students clothes

A Burley business manager wants to help out both the Minidoka and Cassia County School District's with clothes for those children who are in need.

Bruce Breshears, the general manager of Young Automotive in Burley, has a foundation called Young Caring for our Young.

This year, they launched the Julie's Clothes for Kids Program.

His late wife Julie had done a lot for the school system in Cassia, and to honor her another way, they created the program to help students in need.

"We’ve taken 100 underprivileged kids from Minidoka, Cassia County school districts, came together and we are going to take them back-to-school shopping, getting them ready for school and when they go back to school, they’ve got clothes, they've got shoes, they’ve got socks and they can go back to school and learn," he said.

They're hoping to raise more than $15,000 to help the kids. Someone can sponsor a child for about $150 or even donate whatever they can too, he said.

"We've worked with the principals and the school systems with them both and told them they're in charge of the kids. I don't even want to be part of who gets it or who doesn't," he said. "They know who needs it more than we do, so they're putting together the names, we're creating the funds."

He says there is a bigger need for this than many might think.

They plan to go back-to-school shopping in the beginning of August.

For more information on the foundation, the clothes program for kids or how to donate, visit the Young Caring for Our Young website.