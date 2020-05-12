Burley hospital to resume elective surgeries Monday

One Magic Valley hospital is starting to perform elective surgeries again, after stopping them in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital resumed services and some medical procedures that have previously been restricted as part of safety measures taken in response to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The hospital is making this adjustment in response to current state data that shows a low COVID-19 patient surge risk in the Mini-Cassia area.

This includes resuming all elective surgeries and procedures.

These services will be provided under strict guidelines that follow all COVID-19 safety protocols. This includes social distancing practices, visitation rules, and following personal protective equipment policies.

However, something to keep in mind is that Cassia Regional will continue to limit individuals who want to visit patients at the hospital, out of, what they say is, an abundance of caution.

