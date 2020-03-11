Burley house fire destroys mobile home, displaces family

A Burley family is displaced and their home a total loss after a fire likely started in a bedroom.

Burley Fire Chief Shannon Tolman and a deputy first arrived after 9:40 p.m. Tuesday night to a manufactured home with heavy smoke and fire coming from the living room and kitchen areas of the home. They evacuated neighboring homes.

Tolman said three children lived in the home with their mother and were able to escape to a neighbor’s and call 911. No injuries were reported. The mother was not home at the time of the fire. The home was uninsured.

As of Wednesday morning, the Burley Fire Department was still investigating the cause of the fire, but narrowed the source to a bedroom.

Tolman said crews knocked down the fire quickly, but spent about two hours after making sure the fire in the house was out, and another two hours investigating.

Twelve fireman, three fire engines, a water tender and one command were present. One medical until arrived, utility services and Cassia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Tolman said the family was able to stay with a neighbor Tuesday night. The Red Cross was called and the Burley Fire Department will be helping the family with a check from their burnout fund.