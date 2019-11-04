Burley house fire displaces occupants

An overloaded electrical circuit is being blamed for causing a Sunday house fire, displacing Burley residents.

The Burley Fire Department was notified at about 9:42. and went to a residence on the 100 block of West 21st Street.

The first fire engine to arrive saw flames coming from an upper bedroom. According to information posted on the department’s Facebook page, crews knocked down the flames within 10 minutes.

The occupants of the home were evacuated and were not injured. Officials said the basement apartment was effected but not damaged.

The fire department responded with four engines, 15 firefighters and the fire chief. Cassia County medics and Cassia County Sheriff’s Department also responded. The residents are being assisted by the Burley Firefighters Burnout Fund and the Red Cross.

