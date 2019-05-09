Burley man arrested after child enticement operation

A Burley man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to entice a child over the internet.

The Rupert Police Department said they arrested Christopher Turner, 33, after a two-week undercover chat operation.

During the operation, officials said he was talking online over social media and text with a Rupert Police detective that was posing as an under-aged female.

On Monday, they arranged to meet in a Paul, at a local gas station but then later changed the place to a splash park.

Officers in plain clothes were at the park. Turner then arrived, but then started to leave.

Authorities then arrested him without incident.

Turner plead not guilty Tuesday.