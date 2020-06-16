Burley man dies in motorcycle crash

A Burley man has passed away following a motorcycle wreck near Murtaugh.

Joel A.Tibbets, 50, of Burley was driving eastbound on US 30 on a 1993 Honda motorcycle around 5:30 p.m.

Idaho State Police reported as he tried to pass a vehicle on the right shoulder, he lost control.

Tibbets died at the scene. He was wearing his helmet.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately 30 minutes.

ISP was assisted by the Kimberly/Hansen Police Department, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, the Rock Creek Fire Department, and the Twin Falls County Coroner's Office.