Burley man prepares for Las Vegas car show

A man from Burley is getting ready to head to Vegas for the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association car show.

Gary Warner owns Gary's Hotrods and Harley's where he fixes and updates classic cars.

In his spare time, he has been fixing up a 1931 Model A hot rod. He was asked to bring his car down to the car show in Las Vegas, which is by invitation only.

He says it's one of the largest car shows in the world, and he is excited to go.

Warner still has been working on the car in his spare time and still has a lot left to do.

"It's Specialty Equipment Market Association, it's a trade show," Warner said. "It's the largest automotive aftermarket trade show. Mother's Polish called us up and asked us if we would be in their display. We've got 11 days to finish it. We are kind of hurrying."

He leaves for the show on Nov. 1, but the show is on Nov. 5-8.