Burley puts $165K street levy to voters

The city of Burley is putting the question of whether or not to approve a 2-year, $165,000 per year, street levy to voters in this upcoming election.

The dollar amount collected for the tax years 2020 and 2021 will provide additional funding for the city of Burley Streets Department, and help the city maintain or improve city roadways.

City Administrator Mark Mitton also said the fact that this year's election will be held absentee could have an impact on whether the levy is approved or not.

"I think that will have an impact on it, but I'm not sure which way it will have an impact on it," he said.

In a text message, Mitton indicated that the impact to taxpayers based on 2019 values, will be $40.80 per $100,000 of assessed value, which is equivalent to $3.40 per month per $100,000, and the average homeowner in Burley would pay less than $30 per year. View a sample ballot with the levy proposal in its entirety, here in the article.

To receive a ballot for the May 19 election, voters must indicate if they'd like a Republican, Democratic or nonpartisan ballot and send in the application request to their county clerk no later than Tuesday, May 19. You can request your absentee ballot at IdahoVotes.Gov or fill out the attached absentee request in this article.

Voters are asked to remain patient as requests for absentee ballots are processed as election offices are processing thousands of requests to ensure voters can submit their vote by the 8 p.m. deadline on June, 2 when elections results will be released. To find your county clerk, visit here.