Burley seeks $277K library override levy

The Burley Public Library is asking voters to pass a levy to renew funds for programs, books and technology.

Stephanie Christensen reads to her son at the Burley Library on Tuesday.

The library is asking a little more than $277,000, per year for two years. About 51 percent of the library's operations come from the levy.

Since 2007, the library has asked Burley taxpayers for the same operational levy, and one resident told KMVT she believes the libraries resources has become a hub of learning opportunities.

"Then we come to afterschool programs and we participate in the summer reading program and from there we have really learned to love to come to the library and check out books,” said resident Stephanie Christensen. “It’s something new and exciting."

Almost 87,000 people went through the doors of the library and 100,000 physical and e-books were checked out last year.