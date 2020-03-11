Burley seniors take 'Hamlet' to court

Seniors at Burley High School are learning an old classic in a new way.

Rather than writing a paper, students in Jodie Beck’s classes took Hamlet to court, to argue whether or not he knew what he was doing when he killed four people in the Shakespeare play "Hamlet."

The school library was set up as a full courtroom, and they had actual judges come in to hear the case.

The prosecuting attorney helped prepare the students and even had a Cassia County Sheriff's deputy swear in the witnesses.

“It was time for something new, and one of my early morning moments of teaching, thought came to me, 'Let’s do a trial.' We've talked about which way to go, so let’s make it real," Beck said. "And fortunately I had a great gentleman help me put this together."

That included getting district judges to take part in the event, which spans four days, one day for each class, with different judges each day. One of those judges was Hon. Rick Bollar, who's retiring soon.

“Mrs. Beck asked me to be involved in this and I’ve been friends with her and her family for a long time, and certainly agreed to do that for this literature class," he said. "They did a wonderful job."

This was the first time Beck did something like this, but she said it wouldn't be the last, and she's already been talking with other teachers about creative ways to teach things as well.