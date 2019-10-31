Burley students make plastic bags into beds for the homeless

The Burley Junior High School has a class called service learning, where seventh- and eighth-graders learn about helping others.

Kimberly Whitaker, the teacher of the class, says that they work with local senior centers and elementary schools.

“Over the summer I went over to the Magic Valley Humanitarian Center and realized that there was a lot of great things that our students in my class can get involved with,” Whitaker said.

The Magic Valley Humanitarian Center makes beds for the different nonprofit organizations out of recycled plastic bags, and the students have been making the beds themselves.

“It really just helps them to think outside themselves, and not be so selfish, but just to find out that there is other people that have needs, and it helps them think of ways to help them,” Whitaker said.

The Magic Valley Humanitarian Center is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and is run by volunteers.

“They are learning the importance of keeping homeless people off the ground and as comfortable as they can possibly be, and they are also learning the importance of recycling, because we make the beds with plastic bags,” said Lesley Kosch, a volunteer with the center.

The center donates beds to different area nonprofit organizations as they need them.

“Last week we gave eight beds to the crisis center in Twin Falls,” Kosch said.

The students enjoy the class too, and say that the best part is helping others.

“I like making people happy, it’s my favorite thing,” said eighth-grader Aurora Anderson.

The class is an elective at Burley Junior High School.